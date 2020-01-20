Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE CFG opened at $40.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.