CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.79. CKX Lands shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.54% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

