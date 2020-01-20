Claymore 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.03580087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00200455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.