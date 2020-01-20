Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.81. Clearone shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,015 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 21,798 shares of Clearone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearone stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of Clearone worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

