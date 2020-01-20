CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78, approximately 58,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 46,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW.

