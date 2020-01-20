Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce sales of $138.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $138.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $170.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $579.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $580.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $659.10 million, with estimates ranging from $658.09 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 229,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,883. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cohu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

