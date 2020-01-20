Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $15.99. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 4,221 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

In other news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

