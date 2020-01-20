Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.59. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 198,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,910. The firm has a market cap of $931.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

