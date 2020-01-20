Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.73. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 46,950 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

