COTI (COTI) Price Down 2.4% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $728,440.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.03580087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00200455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

