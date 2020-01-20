Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Receives $18.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cott by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cott during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Cott by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period.

NYSE COT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,389. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.67 and a beta of 0.89. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

