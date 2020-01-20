Counos Coin Market Cap Reaches $69.68 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00054108 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $254,782.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io . The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.