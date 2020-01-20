Covesting (COV) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $3,685.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

