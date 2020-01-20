CREDIT Price Up 32.7% Over Last 7 Days (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $192,303.00 and $45,734.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054139 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

