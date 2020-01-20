Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 340 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 321.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

