Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.42 ($112.12).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN opened at €92.19 ($107.20) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.