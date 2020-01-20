CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVBF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 502,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,630. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

