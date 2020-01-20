Datacoin (DTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $17,178.00 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026333 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000750 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041451 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

