Decentraland One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and DDEX. Decentraland has a market cap of $36.95 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.43 or 0.03471025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00199804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Upbit, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bittrex, UEX, ZB.COM, DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Radar Relay, DDEX, Bibox, BigONE, Gatecoin, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

