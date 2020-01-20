Denarius Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $634,311.00 and approximately $611.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,026,458 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.