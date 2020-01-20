Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $187,914.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and $187,914.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, WazirX, LATOKEN and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.03534136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00198614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Liquid, CoinBene, WazirX, Cobinhood, Allbit, Binance, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, OKEx, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, Kucoin, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.