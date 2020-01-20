Dero Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $615,264.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,210,448 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

