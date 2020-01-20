Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.45. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 15,421 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.45 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dixie Group stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,063,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Dixie Group comprises 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.50% of Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

