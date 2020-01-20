DubaiCoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $328,584.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006005 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

