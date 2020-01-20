E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 6,500 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $158,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,321 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $76,980.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 148,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,611. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanterix by 303.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119,691 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

