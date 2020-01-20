ELA Coin (ELAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.03628410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

