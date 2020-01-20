Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $37.36 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $37.36 million and approximately $141,297.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, Kucoin and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,965,320,794 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

