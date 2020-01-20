Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.20.

TSE:EMA traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$58.61. 950,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.62. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.58 and a twelve month high of C$58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

