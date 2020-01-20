Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $11.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEX. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $753.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.69. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.