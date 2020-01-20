EMvision Medical Devices (ASX:EMV) Trading Down 1.2%

EMvision Medical Devices Ltd (ASX:EMV)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.77 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), 66,436 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.81 ($0.57).

The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.60.

EMvision Medical Devices Company Profile (ASX:EMV)

EMvision Medical Devices Limited focuses on developing and commercializing medical imaging devices using electromagnetic microwave imaging for diagnosing stroke and other medical applications in Europe and Australia. It intends to offer brain scanner, a portable clinical prototype that utilizes the EMvision technology to create three dimensional images of the human brain.

