Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Encanto Potash shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

