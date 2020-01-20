Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

Shares of ENGI opened at €15.23 ($17.71) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.23. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit