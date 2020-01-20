Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENGI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.33 ($18.98).

Shares of ENGI opened at €15.23 ($17.71) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.23. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

