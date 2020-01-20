Envion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Envion has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Envion has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Envion token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Envion

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Envion is www.envion.org

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

