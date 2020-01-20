ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.45, approximately 4,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Drone Economy Strategy ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period.

