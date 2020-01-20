Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $96,937.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01932950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00102889 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,400,732 coins and its circulating supply is 167,371,319 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

