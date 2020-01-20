Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. Expeditors International of Washington also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $76.82 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.30.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

