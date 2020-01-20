Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.40).

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,619. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

