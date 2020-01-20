Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of FN opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock worth $7,497,064. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
