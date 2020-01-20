Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $63.32

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and traded as low as $61.00. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1,827 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

