First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.