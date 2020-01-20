First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.27.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $456,432.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,355 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $15,067,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,860. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,338.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

