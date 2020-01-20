FLETA Price Tops $0.0081 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $414,776.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.03580087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00200455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,439,941 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

