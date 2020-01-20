Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Shares of FSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares in the last quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.