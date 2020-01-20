Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as C$56.95 and last traded at C$56.87, with a volume of 275672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.59.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.7000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

