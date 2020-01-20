Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 166,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.14. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

