GameCredits Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,994.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC and Coinrail. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $33,994.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00667402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007410 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitBay, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bittrex, Poloniex, Crex24, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

