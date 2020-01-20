Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

Several research firms have weighed in on GAMA. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Malcolm Goddard acquired 53,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) per share, with a total value of £636,660 ($837,490.13). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total value of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). Insiders have sold 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON:GAMA traded up GBX 36.10 ($0.47) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,376.10 ($18.10). The stock had a trading volume of 26,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,573. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 758 ($9.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,295.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

