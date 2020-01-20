GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26

Shares of GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $9.48. GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 47,504 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $43,522.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in GDL Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,723,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GDL Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 49.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDL Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period.

GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

