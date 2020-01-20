GenesisX (XGS) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $53,198.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

