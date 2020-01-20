Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.
About Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)
Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
