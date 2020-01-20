Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Get Global X China Energy ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Energy ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 26.87% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.